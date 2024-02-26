Delhi man asks pet owner to put dog on leash. What happened next?

A dog owner in Delhi thrashed an auto-rickshaw driver and got him bitten multiple times by his dog when the latter asked him to keep the pet on a leash, reported news agency PTI. A dog owner in Delhi thrashed an auto-rickshaw driver and got him bitten multiple times by his dog when the latter asked him to keep the pet on a leash (Representational picture)(File photo)

The incident happened in south Delhi's Aya Nagar on February 15 when the 30-year-old victim, Bhrim Singh, was on his way to work. Singh allegedly asked his neighbour Jiwan Jyoti to keep his pet dog on a leash when the canine was barking at him. Jyoti then physically assaulted Singh while his dog bit him multiple times on one of his legs, face and a hand.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Singh informed the police about the matter on February 16. He also got a First Information Report (FIR) registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.

"I left home at around 12.30 pm and my neighbour Jiwan Jyoti was on the street with his dog. As the canine was barking at me, I asked the owner to keep the dog on a leash," reads the FIR complaint by Singh.

ALSO READ| Fire breaks out at commercial centre in Mumbai; 37 rescued

What police said on the matter

A senior police officer said they have registered an FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 ( wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. We will question the dog owner," said the officer as quoted by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ| Activists bat for legal personhood for animals at Mohali rally

Menace of dog attacks in Delhi

On Saturday, a two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhi's Tughlaq Lane. The child was sitting outside her home when four to five dogs attacked her, dragged her for several metres and mauled her to death, police said.

"It is a very sad and unfortunate incident. A team of veterinarians visited the spot and it was found that the dogs in the area are vaccinated and sterilised. The police inquiry will make things clearer," a senior New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official told PTI.

In another incident on January 22, a two-year-old girl allegedly suffered a pet dog attack in northeast Delhi's Vishwas Nagar.