Delhi: Man from Tamil Nadu held for 1 crore heist

A 31-year-old man from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth nearly ₹1 crore from a parked car in Karol Bagh last month, police said on Friday. He was arrested near the Nizamuddin railway station on December 15. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as T Sarath Kumar, is a member of an interstate “thak-thak” gang that targets parked vehicles by smashing windows and stealing valuables left inside, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Sanjeev Yadav said.

The theft was reported on November 14 after jewellery trader Shubham Kotawala discovered that the window of his car, parked in Karol Bagh, had been broken and a bag containing 62 jewellery items stolen. Kotawala had stepped away briefly for work when the theft took place. An FIR was registered at Karol Bagh police station.

During the investigation, crime branch teams scanned footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras in and around the area and studied the gang’s modus operandi. Police said this led them to suspects from Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) in Tamil Nadu. Technical surveillance later traced Sarath Kumar to the Nizamuddin area of Delhi.

He was arrested near the Nizamuddin railway station on December 15, police said, adding that jewellery worth around ₹35 lakh was recovered from his possession during searches.

Investigators said Kumar is a habitual offender and has been involved in at least eight theft cases in Delhi. He has also been declared a proclaimed offender in four cases.

According to police, the gang frequently travels by train from Tamil Nadu to Delhi and other states, targeting vehicles parked near crowded markets, particularly jewellery hubs. Further investigation is underway to trace his associates and recover the remaining stolen items, Yadav said.