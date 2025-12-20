Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi: Man from Tamil Nadu held for 1 crore heist

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 05:22 am IST

The accused, identified as T Sarath Kumar, is a member of an interstate “thak-thak” gang that targets parked vehicles by smashing windows and stealing valuables left inside, DCP (crime branch) Sanjeev Yadav said.

A 31-year-old man from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth nearly 1 crore from a parked car in Karol Bagh last month, police said on Friday.

He was arrested near the Nizamuddin railway station on December 15. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
He was arrested near the Nizamuddin railway station on December 15. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as T Sarath Kumar, is a member of an interstate “thak-thak” gang that targets parked vehicles by smashing windows and stealing valuables left inside, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Sanjeev Yadav said.

The theft was reported on November 14 after jewellery trader Shubham Kotawala discovered that the window of his car, parked in Karol Bagh, had been broken and a bag containing 62 jewellery items stolen. Kotawala had stepped away briefly for work when the theft took place. An FIR was registered at Karol Bagh police station.

During the investigation, crime branch teams scanned footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras in and around the area and studied the gang’s modus operandi. Police said this led them to suspects from Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) in Tamil Nadu. Technical surveillance later traced Sarath Kumar to the Nizamuddin area of Delhi.

He was arrested near the Nizamuddin railway station on December 15, police said, adding that jewellery worth around 35 lakh was recovered from his possession during searches.

Investigators said Kumar is a habitual offender and has been involved in at least eight theft cases in Delhi. He has also been declared a proclaimed offender in four cases.

According to police, the gang frequently travels by train from Tamil Nadu to Delhi and other states, targeting vehicles parked near crowded markets, particularly jewellery hubs. Further investigation is underway to trace his associates and recover the remaining stolen items, Yadav said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Man from Tamil Nadu held for 1 crore heist
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 31-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, T Sarath Kumar, was arrested for stealing jewellery worth nearly ₹1 crore from a parked car in Karol Bagh last month. He is part of an interstate “thak-thak” gang known for targeting parked vehicles. Police recovered ₹35 lakh in stolen jewellery and are investigating further connections.