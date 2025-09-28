Delhi man opens fire on wife, son after dispute; both injured in attack

A 40-year-old woman and her minor son suffered gunshot injuries after her husband allegedly opened fire at them following a matrimonial dispute at her parental home in Moonga Nagar near Dayalpur in northeast Delhi on Saturday afternoon, police said. Accused Abdul Karim fled after the shooting in Moonga Nagar. Police teams are tracing him; firearm type will be confirmed only after recovery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Abdul Karim, a resident of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, fled after shooting his wife, Rizwana, and their 17-year-old son, Arbaz, who was injured while trying to save his mother, officers said. Police said the type of firearm used will be confirmed only after the accused is arrested and the weapon is recovered.

The victims were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital and later shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for advanced treatment. Rizwana’s condition is serious, as a bullet is lodged in her chest, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act at Dayalpur police station. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace Karim.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said the Dayalpur police station was informed about the firing at 1.43pm. “A spot enquiry revealed that the woman and her husband had domestic disputes. She had been living with her parents for the past two or three months. On Saturday, her husband came to meet her, during which an argument broke out, and he opened fire on his wife and son. We have registered a case and are conducting raids to nab the husband,” Mishra said.