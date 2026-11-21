A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating jailed gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and threatening the wife of his father’s employer with a demand for ₹60 lakh in extortion money, police said on Friday. Police found that accused’s father had worked as a driver for the victim’s family for 27 years. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo/ Representational) more

The accused, identified as Ashu Maurya, allegedly sent an envelope containing half of a laminated ₹10 currency note to the complainant’s residence through a rider booked online to intimidate the family.

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