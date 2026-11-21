Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.
Delhi man poses as gangster to extort ₹60 lakh; held by cops
The accused, identified as Ashu Maurya, allegedly sent an envelope containing half of a laminated ₹10 currency note to the complainant’s residence.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating jailed gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and threatening the wife of his father’s employer with a demand for ₹60 lakh in extortion money, police said on Friday.
The accused, identified as Ashu Maurya, allegedly sent an envelope containing half of a laminated ₹10 currency note to the complainant’s residence through a rider booked online to intimidate the family.
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Cops probe extortion threat
“Four mobile phones, one tablet, a SIM card, a motorcycle, and the remaining half of the laminated ₹10 currency note were recovered from the arrested man,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar V Swami. DCP Swami said Janakpuri police station recently received a complaint from a resident alleging that his wife had received threatening WhatsApp messages demanding ₹60 lakh.
Officials examined CCTV footage from the complainant’s residence and adjoining areas, identifying the rider as a 22-year-old resident of Nangloi. The rider who delivered the envelope told police he had accepted a ride from Manesar in Gurugram. Technical investigation of the mobile number used for the booking led police to an alternate number registered in Maurya’s name. He was traced to Manesar and arrested, an investigator said.
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Police found that Maurya’s father had worked as a driver for the victim’s family for 27 years. Maurya allegedly believed invoking Anmol Bishnoi’s name would frighten the family into paying the amount. He subsequently sent threatening messages to the family, Swami said.
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