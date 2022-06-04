Delhi: Man’s head smashed with brick, throat slit on Adarsh Nagar street
A 28-year-old man was stabbed and beaten to death with bricks in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar allegedly by two brothers who were subsequently arrested, said police on Saturday.
Police suspect the accused -- identified as Rahul Kali and his brother Rohit Kali -- allegedly murdered the victim, Azadpur resident Narender alias Bunti, as he used to harass them for money to buy drugs.
The incident happened on Friday afternoon and was caught on a CCTV camera. In the video, Narender can be seen walking in the street when the two accused suddenly charge at him and begin raining blows. They first beat him brutally, following which one of them picks up a brick and smashes it on the victim’s face multiple times. One of their aides subsequently tries to break up the attack even as the video shows people walking past. One of the accused later slits the victim’s throat and continues to hit him with bricks and slabs.
Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani said that the police control room received a call at 2.15pm, after which police reached the spot in Azadpur and took the injured to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and then to another hospital where he was declared brought dead.
“On enquiry,it was revealed that he was assaulted by one Rahul, a bad character of Adarsh Nagar police station, and his brother Rohit, both residents of Azadpur,” said Rangnani, adding that Narendra used to frequently demand money from Rahul to buy drugs. “Rahul got annoyed and called his brother in Mandir Wali Gali in Azadpur village and stabbed him with blade and then hit him on the head with bricks,” the DCP said.
Police said that a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and both Rahul and Rohit were arrested.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
