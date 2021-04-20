IND USA
Delhi: According to the DMRC, restricted entry is allowed for metro stations such as Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, New Delhi and Chandni Chowk as part of the crowd control measures. (File Photo / Representational Image)
delhi news

Delhi Metro shuts entry gates at multiple metro stations to avoid crowding. Check details here

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 11:02 AM IST

To ensure social distancing, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday temporarily closed entry points of several metro stations.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital to deal with the rising number of Covid-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits. 

"Entry for the following stations have been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures: Jhandewalan, R K Ashram Marg, Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Supreme Court, Anand Vihar, ISBT, Vaishali," the DMRC said in a series tweet.

However, exit for all the temporarily closed stations is allowed, it informed the commuters.

Other temporarily closed stations are: Shadipur, Dwarka Mor, Tagore Garden, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Rajendra Place, Moti Nagar, Bahadurgarh City, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Shyam Park, Raj Bagh and Mohan Nagar.

Also, according to the DMRC, restricted entry is allowed for stations such as Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, New Delhi and Chandni Chowk as part of the crowd control measures.

Metro trains are running on a reduced frequency during the six-day lockdown in Delhi over an exponential rise in coronavirus cases.

"Services during morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes," the DMRC said in a statement on Monday.

"For the rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes only," it added.

Metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of valid identity proof.

