Delhi minister Sood visits Janakpuri, directs officials to resolve people's issues

During the visit, Sood took stock of civic concerns, including those related to power supply, clean drinking water, road and sewer maintenance, garbage disposal, street lighting, and the presence of hanging electrical wires in the area.

"As an MLA, it is my duty to understand the problems in my constituency and work towards resolving them," he said.

The area has been plagued by several issues, including water supply, sewage, broken roads, and unmanaged electrical wires, which have been "neglected for the past 11 years", Sood said.

"It is now my responsibility to address them and provide relief to the people of Janakpuri," Sood said.

During the minister's visit, residents of Chanakya Place Part-2 raised concerns about outdated transformers, hanging electricity cables, inadequate street lighting, and frequent power outages in the area.

Sood met an elderly woman from the area who lost her son last year and was struggling to receive her pension.

Assuring his support, Sood told the woman, "You will start receiving your pension soon and your daughter-in-law will also get widow pension."

According to an official statement, Sood instructed the concerned municipal officials to deploy additional automated garbage collection vehicles to clear waste every morning.

To address security concerns raised by the residents, Sood said he has directed Delhi Police to intensify patrolling, take strict action against the offenders, and strengthen public trust in law enforcement in the area.

Sood also instructed the concerned officials to either activate the borewells in the area immediately, or replace the outdated pipelines to ensure steady supply of clean drinking water, prioritising the areas facing severe contamination, the statement said.

He also inspected the Pratibha Bal-Balika Vidyalaya in Mahavir Enclave Part-2, a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi , and directed the principal to immediately coordinate with the relevant authorities to provide clean drinking water to the children, the statement added.

