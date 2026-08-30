Delhi plans year-round air pollution awareness drives, ‘walkshops’ at dust hotspots
New Delhi: As part of Delhi’s 2026 Information, Education and Communication (IEC) plan for tackling air pollution, civic agencies plan to conduct a series of awareness drives, workshops and outdoor engagement activities throughout the year
New Delhi: As part of Delhi’s 2026 Information, Education and Communication (IEC) plan for tackling air pollution, civic agencies plan to conduct a series of awareness drives, workshops and outdoor engagement activities throughout the year.
According to the Delhi government’s plan submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), 50 awareness drives and workshops will be organised, with 10 activities planned each during January-March, April–June in 2027, and July-September, followed by 20 activities in October–December this year.
These activities will be undertaken by urban local bodies and aim to engage residents, resident welfare associations (RWAs), schools, colleges and other educational institutions.
The plan also proposes outdoor activities to highlight problems associated with unpaved and dust-prone roads. These include “Walkshops” or workshops along roads and street redevelopment-related activities to sensitise citizens about road and street conditions.
The IEC framework issued by CAQM in March had advised the NCR states and Delhi government to prepare detailed state-level plans and designate a nodal department or agency for coordinating the activities.
It said IEC interventions could be carried out through print, electronic and digital media, social media, community programmes and engagement with stakeholder groups.
“The broader CAQM framework has called for sustained, sector-specific engagement rather than limiting awareness campaigns to the winter pollution season. The Commission reiterated this approach during its May review, stating that the framework envisages sustained engagement with sector-specific stakeholders and intensified IEC campaigns throughout the year. We have built upon these directions,” said an official.
Dust mitigation is among the areas emphasised in Delhi’s pollution-control efforts.
CAQM member secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode said the campaign should involve “periodic repetition, continuous monitoring and regular maintenance”, while also calling for stronger inter-agency coordination.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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