New Delhi, A 38-year-old alleged member of the Trans Yamuna Area gang, wanted in a ₹2 crore extortion case in which a businessman had already paid ₹65 lakh following threats from an international number, has been arrested by the Delhi Police, an officer said on Sunday. Delhi Police arrest gang member wanted in ₹2 crore extortion case more

The accused, identified as Waseem alias Fauzi alias Rafiq, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area on November 24, police said.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, began receiving threatening calls and messages from an international number in August this year.

"The caller demanded ₹2 crore and threatened him with dire consequences. Fearing for his safety, the victim paid ₹65 lakh but subsequently refused to pay the remaining amount," a senior police officer said.

Despite the payment, the threats persisted, prompting the registration of an extortion case at Laxmi Nagar police station on September 18.

"During the investigation, certain audio clips and video recordings surfaced in which Waseem was allegedly seen and heard threatening the complainant," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikas Sheokand said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a Special Cell team laid a trap near Pilli Mitti Park in Sunder Nagri and apprehended Waseem. A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said.

During interrogation, Waseem disclosed that he came into contact with members of the Trans Yamuna Area gang through Mumtaz, an associate of gangster Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan.

Police said Waseem had previously been implicated in six criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and extortion, registered in Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

He remained in jail between 2017 and 2023 but maintained his gang connections. Further investigation is underway to trace the illegal arms supply network, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.