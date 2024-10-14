New Delhi, Delhi Police on Monday said it has busted a fake call centre operating in Dwarka Mor area and arrested two of its key members involved in cheating people looking to purchase car insurance online. Delhi Police busts sham call centre, arrests 2 key men

Ten women, all aged between 19 and 24, were also bound down under section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita , it said.

The kingpins arrested have been identified as Nihal Khan, 27, and Deepu, 22.

Police seized 18 mobile phones and two laptops containing huge data of car owners, a senior officer said.

"1,240 pages of incriminating data of car owners of Delhi and adjoining states were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

The action came on a complaint received on October 5 at Burari Police Station, in which a man alleged he was cheated of ₹12,000 in the name of car insurance.

The complainant told police that in June 2024 he was looking for car insurance deals online, when he began getting calls with offers at low rates.

The complainant, the DCP said, paid ₹12,000 to the people for the insurance but later realized the whole operation was sham.

Police analysed several mobile locations from where the calls were supposedly made as well as many CCTV cameras to locate the culprits, the officer said.

It was found that two men and ten women had been running a call centre from the fourth floor of a building.

Police raided the place and nabbed Nihal Khan and Deepu, who confessed they ran the racket and cheated at least 50 other people.

"More than 25 fake bank accounts have been identified and further identification of victims is in process," said the officer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.