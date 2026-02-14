Delhi Police start deployment for AI Summit

NEW DELHI New Delhi is set to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on 16-20 February 2026. (AI Image)

In the run-up to the AI Impact Summit, which is set to begin on Monday, Delhi Police started heavy deployment in Lutyens’ Delhi on Thursday night as foreign delegates have started arriving in the Capital. Traffic officials aware of the matter said that rehearsals of convoy routes started, following detailed directions issued by the top brass.

Police said that 15 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and around 4,200 traffic personnel will be on duty during the summit to ensure smooth vehicular movement. The city has been divided into 10 zones, each headed by a DCP, while eight additional DCPs have been brought in from other units to strengthen traffic management.

Despite the high-level event and VIP movement, a senior police officer said that no road will be completely closed. “However, traffic is expected to be affected for about 30 minutes at a time when convoys move to and from Bharat Mandapam, the main venue,” an officer said.

Police said that foreign delegates will be staying at eight hotels in New Delhi and two in southwest Delhi. “Trial runs have been conducted on corridors connecting these hotels to the venue, with nearly 20 routes identified for VIP movement,” the officer said.

Police warned of congestion on Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Akbar Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, SB Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, C-Hexagon and adjoining roads, Ring Road near Bhikaji Cama Place, Dhaula Kuan and Africa Avenue.

Traffic police sai that restrictions will be “temporary and lifted soon after VIP movement”. “There will be no blanket road closures. Traffic will only be halted briefly during convoy passages,” a second officer said.