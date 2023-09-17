Delhi Police's message as Mohammed Siraj rattles Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets in one over to rattle Sri Lanka's batting after a rain-delayed start in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. India's Mohammed Siraj gestures during the Asia Cup final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday,(AP)

Sri Lanka were bowled out for merely 50 in 15.2 overs in Colombo after electing to bat first in their bid for another title in this 50-over edition of the tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck first with the wicket of Kusal Perera, caught behind for a duck in the first over and soon Siraj wreaked havoc.

Siraj sent back Pathum Nissanka (2) and then Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Charith Aslanka (0) but a hat-trick was averted. He then got Dhananjaya de Silva (4) after one ball. Siraj also sent back the Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka for a duck and then cleaned up Kusal Mendis.

The Delhi Police, known for sharing witty posts on social media, took the opportunity to react to Siraj's sensational bowling performance.

“No speed challans for #Siraj today,” the Delhi said on X (formally Twitter).

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped in with three wickets.

However, the beauty of Siraj bowling was beyond mere numbers. He got into action after Jasprit Bumrah jettisoned Kusal Perera in the third ball of the first over – a regulation caught behind.

In conditions that resembled more London than Colombo, Siraj just had to pitch the ball in the right areas.

Siraj made his dance of destruction in the 4th over – 3.1, 3.3, 3.4 and 3.6 balls.

Nissanka tried to place the ball around Ravindra Jadeja at point, but the placement went awry as the fielder completed a fine tumbling catch. Samarawickrma could not deal with a delivery that came in that little bit after pitching on a length, and the umpire did not have to think even for a moment to uphold Siraj's appeal for leg-before.

In the very next ball, the left-handed Asalanka pushed at a fuller delivery from Siraj with zero footwork, and the uppish shot ended in the hands of Ishan Kishan at covers.

But Siraj was not done yet. He castled Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis with peaches to complete their destruction.

Once Siraj finished his spell, there was nothing left in the Lankan innings. Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches, taking three wickets.

(With inputs from agencies)

