Delhi on rain alert for next 2 days as winter-like chill continues

Delhi has been witnessing pleasant mornings in recent days, with cooler temperatures. The change in weather follows intermittent spells of rainfall across the city, bringing a noticeable shift in overall weather conditions. Delhi weather: Delhi will experience thunderstorms along with rain on March 26 and 27. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a rainfall alert for the capital city on March 26, 27, and 29. As per the weekly forecast, Delhi will experience thunderstorms along with rain on all three days. However, no weather warning has been issued by the Met department for this week.

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For Wednesday, Delhi will witness a partly cloudy sky, with maximum temperatures at 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum at 17 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast: According to the seven-day forecast issued by the IMD, here's the weather forecast for the national capital:

March 25: The maximum temperature will settle at 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be around 17 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to range between 45% and 70%, contributing to relatively comfortable conditions. No weather warning has been issued for the day.

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March 26: A change in weather is anticipated on March 26, with thunderstorms accompanied by rain likely to impact the city. The maximum temperature is forecast at 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may be around 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to range between 50% and 70%. Despite the unsettled conditions, no official warning has been issued.

March 27: Thunderstorm activity is expected to persist on March 27, bringing spells of rain across Delhi. The maximum temperature may dip slightly to 32 degrees Celsius, with the minimum around 17 degrees Celsius. Humidity is likely to vary between 45% and 75%. No weather alert has been sounded for the day.

March 28: Conditions are set to stabilise on March 28, with a return to partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is projected at 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum at 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels may remain between 45% and 70%. No warning has been issued.

March 29: Rain-bearing thunderstorms are expected to return on March 29, with increased cloud activity over the city. The maximum temperature may fall to 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could be around 19 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to be higher, ranging from 50% to 85%. No official warning has been issued.

March 30: Delhi is likely to experience generally cloudy skies on March 30, with temperatures remaining steady. The maximum is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, with the minimum near 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels may stay elevated between 50% and 85%. No weather warning has been indicated for the day.