Delhi on rain alert for next 2 days as winter-like chill continues
Delhi weather: On Wednesday, Delhi will witness a partly cloudy sky, with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius.
Delhi has been witnessing pleasant mornings in recent days, with cooler temperatures. The change in weather follows intermittent spells of rainfall across the city, bringing a noticeable shift in overall weather conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a rainfall alert for the capital city on March 26, 27, and 29. As per the weekly forecast, Delhi will experience thunderstorms along with rain on all three days. However, no weather warning has been issued by the Met department for this week.
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For Wednesday, Delhi will witness a partly cloudy sky, with maximum temperatures at 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum at 17 degrees Celsius.
Delhi weather forecast:
According to the seven-day forecast issued by the IMD, here's the weather forecast for the national capital:
March 25: The maximum temperature will settle at 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be around 17 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to range between 45% and 70%, contributing to relatively comfortable conditions. No weather warning has been issued for the day.
Also read | Fresh spell of rain in Delhi likely today, temperature to rise after brief winter-like chill
March 26: A change in weather is anticipated on March 26, with thunderstorms accompanied by rain likely to impact the city. The maximum temperature is forecast at 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may be around 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to range between 50% and 70%. Despite the unsettled conditions, no official warning has been issued.
March 27: Thunderstorm activity is expected to persist on March 27, bringing spells of rain across Delhi. The maximum temperature may dip slightly to 32 degrees Celsius, with the minimum around 17 degrees Celsius. Humidity is likely to vary between 45% and 75%. No weather alert has been sounded for the day.
March 28: Conditions are set to stabilise on March 28, with a return to partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is projected at 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum at 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels may remain between 45% and 70%. No warning has been issued.
March 29: Rain-bearing thunderstorms are expected to return on March 29, with increased cloud activity over the city. The maximum temperature may fall to 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could be around 19 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to be higher, ranging from 50% to 85%. No official warning has been issued.
March 30: Delhi is likely to experience generally cloudy skies on March 30, with temperatures remaining steady. The maximum is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, with the minimum near 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels may stay elevated between 50% and 85%. No weather warning has been indicated for the day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More
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