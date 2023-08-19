News / Cities / Delhi News / Waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram after heavy morning rain; traffic disrupted

Waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram after heavy morning rain; traffic disrupted

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Aug 19, 2023 10:35 AM IST

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning, leading to waterlogging in some areas, resulting in traffic disruption.

Parts of Delhi, Gurugram and some other areas in the National Capital Region faced severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall on Saturday morning. While the rain brought much-needed respite from sultry weather conditions, several commuters took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about traffic snarls, requesting Delhi Police to take action.

Commuters wading through traffic jam after rain at National Highway-48 near Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Commuters wading through traffic jam after rain at National Highway-48 near Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Visuals from the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in Haryana showed people struggling on flooded roads, with the water reaching above their knees. Similar visuals surfaced from Delhi's Outer Ring Road, Bahadurgarh Road, among others.

The situation worsened, the Delhi Traffic Police asked the commuters to avoid certain routes that were waterlogged due to rain. “Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road and connected stretches due to waterlogging in both the carriageways of Bhera Enclave underpass. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it tweeted.

In a separate tweet, it informed about the traffic being affected on the Bahadurgarh Road due to waterlogging. “Traffic is affected on Bahadurgarh Road in the carriageway from Bahadurgarh Stand, Firni Road, Najafgarh towards PTC Jharoda Kalan due to waterlogging. One carriageway is already affected due to DJB work. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it said.

Additionally, it also informed about the traffic jams on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh; and Ring Road in the carriageway from Bharat Darshan Park towards the roundabout Punjabi Bagh but their reasons were not rain-related.

Meanwhile, some commuters tagged traffic police on X, drawing their attention towards certain other affected routes. “Please help to clear the traffic. We are stuck here from 2 hrs at Mundka (Delhi-Rohtak road,” one user said; while another complained about traffic snarl on the Behra enclave towards Mangolpuri. Another user shared a video claiming heavy traffic on the Raj Ghat flyover.

The Delhi Traffic Police said the concerned authorities had been informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out