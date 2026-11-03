New Delhi, Delhi has reported 1,083 dengue and 355 malaria cases till October 31 this year, even as no deaths due to either disease have been reported, according to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi report. Delhi reports 1,083 dengue, 355 malaria cases till Oct 31; no deaths

The national capital recorded 90 fresh dengue cases and 18 malaria cases during the week ending October 31, according to the MCD Public Health Department's weekly report.

Of the total dengue cases reported this year, 964 were recorded in MCD areas, while 13 cases were reported in the New Delhi Municipal Council area, 87 in Delhi Cantonment and 19 by the Railways.

The civic body had recorded 92 dengue and 19 malaria cases in the week ending October 24.

Similarly, of the 355 malaria cases reported across Delhi, 346 were recorded in MCD areas, three in Delhi Cantonment and six by the Railways. No malaria cases were reported in the NDMC area.

Among the MCD zones, Central recorded the highest number of dengue cases at 135, followed by Najafgarh with 129 and South with 115.

In the case of malaria, City-SP zone reported the highest number of cases at 53, followed by Central and South with 49 each and West with 35.

The report also showed that Delhi recorded 39 chikungunya cases till October 31, including one during the latest reporting week.

The civic body has continued its mosquito-control measures, including spraying insecticides, inspecting houses for mosquito breeding and issuing notices to residents where breeding conditions are found.

Between January 1 and October 31, the civic body reported spraying 38.27 lakh houses and conducting over 3.66 crore visits to houses to check for mosquito breeding.

It also found over 2.21 lakh houses with mosquito-breeding conditions and issued more than 1.48 lakh legal notices. A total of 30,000 prosecutions were launched during the period, the report said.

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