85 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; lowest single-day rise this year

In its lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases this year, Delhi reported 85 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking its cumulative infection tally to 1,433,675, a health department bulletin showed on Saturday. The city also saw nine new fatalities due to the viral disease as its death toll increased to 24,961 comprising 1.74% of the total cases.

Recoveries from Covid-19, meanwhile, rose by 158 to 1,407,116 or 98.15% of the overall caseload, the bulletin showed. Active cases were recorded below the 1,600-mark at 1,598. These comprise 0.11% of the infection tally.

The positivity rate in the preceding 24 hours stood at 0.12% as 72,920 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease. Of these, RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests were conducted on 50,839 samples while the remaining 22,081 samples underwent rapid antigen testing. A total of 21,203,679 samples have been tested in the Capital till now while tests conducted per million population stand at 1,115,983.

In the same period, 166,310 beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19; while 147,873 were administered their first dose, the corresponding number for those receiving their second and final dose was recorded at 18,437. Cumulative vaccination has thus reached 7,129,002 including 5,462,512 and 1,666,490 beneficiaries who have received their first and both doses respectively.

Delhi, where a lockdown was imposed on April 19 to curb the spread of Covid-19, began to unlock from May 31 as the number of daily cases began declining. However, with massive crowds flooding markets in the city, experts have expressed concerns over the flouting of rules. Last Friday, the Delhi high court warned that the city would be in "great trouble" if the flouting of norms continued.



