Delhi reports zero deaths due to Covid-19 for third consecutive day

Delhi on Sunday reported zero fatalities due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic for three days in a row, following which the death toll in the national capital stood at 25,079. The city reported no deaths due to the virus on Saturday and Friday as well, according to the bulletin shared by the Delhi government.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 24 fresh Covid-19 cases and a total of 56 recoveries, which took the respective cumulative tally to 14,37,317 and 14,11,840, the bulletin data showed. The daily caseload is, however, a marginal rise from Saturday’s figures when 19 people were found to have been infected with the virus. However, the national capital reported eight more recoveries on Sunday as opposed to 48 on the preceding day.

The single-day infections declined significantly on Saturday and relatively maintained the same on Sunday after recording 57 coronavirus cases on Friday, the government bulletin data informed.

The cumulative positivity rate has also been dipping consistently for the last three days with 5.75 per cent on Friday, 5.74 per cent on Saturday, and 5.73 per cent on Sunday. The city’s active case count stands at 398.

In the matter of Covid-19 vaccination, the national capital administered jabs to 92,421 beneficiaries in the previous 24 hours, according to the bulletin data. Of this, as many as 65,012 people were inoculated with the first dose while the remaining 27,409 were given the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. A total of 12,314,706 people has been administered either the first dose or both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines in Delhi, the bulletin data noted.

Owing to Delhi reporting a smaller number of Covid-19 cases daily, the government on Saturday lifted the 8pm restriction from all shops, establishments and businesses starting Monday. The decision came after a review meeting by chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Till now, because of Covid-19, shops and enterprises in Delhi’s markets were allowed to [stay] open till 8pm. “In the light of a decline in cases, the timing restriction will be removed from Monday. Markets can now follow their usual working hours,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi markets were permitted to function all days a week from June 14 onwards but with restricted working hours.