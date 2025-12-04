Delhi school suicide: Father seeks transfer of probe from Delhi Police to CBI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice in a petition filed by the father of a 16-year-old from St. Columba’s School, who died by suicide, alleging torture by teachers and the school principal, seeking a transfer of the probe from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The 16-year-old had jumped from the metro station on November 18, leaving behind a handwritten note. (PTI photo)

A bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the Delhi Police to file a status report regarding the action taken and fixed March 12 as the next date of hearing.

“Let the status report be filed in 4 weeks. List on March 12,” the bench said.

The student had jumped from the metro station on November 18, leaving behind a handwritten note alleging persistent mistreatment by four named staffers — the headmistress, along with three teachers. They had been booked for abetment to suicide and suspended by the school after the incident came to light.

Police also said they had recovered CCTV footage from the school, which, according to them, corroborated parts of the allegations.

The father, Pradeep Patil, represented by advocate Pritish Sabharwal, contended that the police recorded the parents’ statements only after the petition was filed and further pointed out that the investigation officer assigned to the case was a male, even though the accused were female teachers.

The Delhi Police, represented by standing counsel Sanjay Lau, opposed the transfer, asserting that the police had registered the first information report (FIR), a day after the incident on 19 November, and the investigation was going on. He added that if the father was not satisfied with the probe, the matter could also be transferred to the crime branch.

“CBI is overburdened…” Lau added.

In his petition, also argued by advocates Shweta Singh, Mehvish Khan and Shiv Chopra, Patil asserted when he, along with his wife, approached the police station for registering the FIR, the police personnel took nearly four hours and even attempted to dictate its contents, instructing him not to mention the school’s name. It went on to add that the police personnel till now have not even taken steps for coercive action against the school authorities or the teachers who have been specifically named in the suicide note.

“The FIR, though, has been registered, but to date, the investigating agency seems to be biased to the extent that it is protecting the accused persons even when they have been named in the suicide note. The transfer of investigation is being sought because the local police appear to be acting under influence and pressure,” the petition added.

In the alternative, Patil has also sought the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to fairly probe and investigate the case, asserting that his son, in his suicide note as his last wish, had clearly sought to take action against the teachers, and the transfer becomes necessary to honour the last words.

