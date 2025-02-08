Delhi: Security layers, checkpoints pepper strongroom routes

A little ahead of the Akshardham Metro station, a Delhi Police constable and a Central Industrial Security Force constable stood guarding an iron gate, disapproving of passersby and disallowing the public from entering, given the gate leads to six strongrooms where EVMs (electronic voting machines) from six assembly constituencies in east Delhi are stored. Security on a route leading to a strongroom in Gole Market. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“Not even a uniformed policeman without authorisation is allowed to cross this gate,” the 48-year-old Delhi Police constable, who was on his eight-hour (8am-4pm) shift, said.

Another 500 metres in were two more CISF head constables, in front of three barricades and doing a recheck of credentials of officials moving towards the strongroom.

“We work in three shifts, from 6am to 1pm, 1pm to 9pm and 9pm to 6am. The duties keep changing and we are likely to not get this duty tomorrow,” one of the CISF officers said.

At the iron gate of the CWG Sports Complex—where the second layer of security began—stood three Delhi Police officers, a head constable and two assistant sub-inspectors, and four CISF officers, a head constable, ASIs and an inspector, to ensure they logged the entry of every person entering the gate and cross-referencing their name with the assembly constituency counting centre they were associated with, besides jotting down their phone number.

“We stick to the eight-hour shifts and they are never repeated. We have our mobile phones with us but we don’t take them out unless there’s an emergency,” a CISF ASI, originally from Jammu, said. “My family lives in Delhi but when I am on duty, I go back to the company lodgings and visit my family only when I get a day off,” he added.

Another CISF head constable from Gujarat, who stood guarding the gates of the main premises of the counting centre and strongrooms, said that there was no training for elections but they are regularly briefed about the dos and don’ts. “When we join the force, we are trained for all types of situations; therefore, there is no separate training required but we are briefed daily by our seniors about who to allow inside the premises and what’s the protocol to follow in case there’s ruckus,” the officer said.

The last layer of security is right outside the strongrooms, where one CISF officer stood outside each strongroom that had a steel gate and tinted glasses—all securely locked from the outside. “There are no CCTV cameras inside the room as per election commission guidelines but there are two cameras capturing those who are entering and exiting the room. Only designated officials are allowed,” an inspector-rank officer said outside the room.

The CISF constables standing guard outside the strongrooms could not be approached, due to the nature of their duty. “These officers mostly stand during their shift, although there is a chair if any of them wishes to sit briefly. They eat before and after their shift,” a CISF ASI said.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that 38 companies of CAPF are securing 19 counting centres in the city. “An additional deputy commissioner of police rank officer is deployed at each of the counting centres to oversee security. There are metal detectors and X-ray machines for bags are installed. All strong rooms are fully secured,” he said.