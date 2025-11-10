Delhi set to replace rented health centres with Arogya Mandirs

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that the government will no longer operate health centres from rented premises and will instead set up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in government-owned spaces across the city. The statement, released by the Chief Minister’s Office, said 168 such centres are currently operational, and 187 more will be inaugurated by December. Under Ayushman Bharat, Delhi will set up upgraded health centres offering diagnostics, free medicines, and maternal and child care. (HT Archive)

Referring to the Mohalla Clinics of the erstwhile Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Gupta said the new Arogya Mandirs are being established under the Ayushman Bharat programme to strengthen primary healthcare delivery. “These Arogya Mandirs are being established throughout Delhi for primary healthcare services near people’s homes. Sub-health centres, primary health centres, and urban primary health centres are being upgraded into comprehensive primary health facilities,” she said.

Gupta said the purpose of these centres is “not only to treat common ailments and ensure necessary referrals but also to deliver standardised healthcare tailored to local community needs.”

Criticising the previous AAP government’s model, Gupta alleged that “the earlier Mohalla Clinics offered limited healthcare services, as deteriorating infrastructure restricted the expansion of medical facilities. In contrast, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are equipped with advanced infrastructure and modern facilities to provide wider and more effective health services.”

According to the Delhi government, the new centres will offer outpatient care, diagnostic tests through external labs, free medicines, maternal and child health services, family planning, screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases, eye, ENT and dental care, mental health services, and emergency medical assistance.

Gupta said healthcare services had been ensured in areas where Mohalla Clinics were shut down. “Residents in these areas are now receiving uninterrupted medical services from their nearest Ayushman Arogya Mandir or other government health facilities,” she added.

AAP did not respond to HT’s request for a reaction to CM Gupta’s statements till the time of publishing.