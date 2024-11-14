Delhi teen stabs sister’s husband to death

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by the 16-year-old brother of his wife, in Moti Nagar, west Delhi, on Wednesday night, police said. TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)

Police on Thursday apprehended the minor, and lodged a murder case in this connection.

The victim was identified as Raja Babu, a resident of Sudhamapuri in Moti Nagar.

Babu’s family, including his wife, alleged the involvement of the relatives of his in-laws in the murder. Police, however, said they are investigating their role.

According to the police, Babu got married in 2023 against the wishes of the family members of his 21-year-old wife.

“Babu’s father Ganga Ram said that his son got married around a year ago against the wishes of the woman’s family. He suspected they might have killed his son,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Police said they received a call at around 10pm on Wednesday about a stabbing. When they reached the spot, they were informed that the man was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case on charges of murder was then registered.

On Thursday evening, the DCP said, the brother of the victim’s wife was apprehended.

Babu used to work at an apparel shop in Moti Nagar. According to the victim’s father, on Wednesday afternoon, he came back from work at around 8pm. Babu’s wife said that the couple had gone to use the public toilet at around 9.30pm, and he asked her to proceed home by herself.

“About 15 minutes later, a relative told me that my family members were beating my husband. I ran but by the time I reached there, they had stabbed him. He was lying in a pool of blood...,” she said.

The woman said that she and Babu lived in the same neighbourhood and were in a relationship for three years before they got married.

Her family disproved of their plan to get married, she said. “Last December, we eloped and got married. My family...thrashed both of us.”

Babu’s father said, “They had threatened to kill him at that time and they finally did it.”

The couple then stayed in hiding in a UP village, and returned to Delhi only five months ago. “There was no contact between us and my family,” the woman said.

Meanwhile, police said that the apprehended minor alleged that Babu used to “tease him”.

“This, and the fact that the minor’s family was unhappy with the marriage instigated him to kill Babu,” the DCP said.

On allegations of involvement of the wife’s relatives, the DCP said police will take action “if any evidence comes on record”.

Babu’s wife was inconsolable, but demanded justice. “I demand strictest punishment for all my family members.”