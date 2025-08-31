Delhi University assistant professor alleges rape, extortion bid by colleague

A 50-year-old assistant professor in a Delhi University college alleged that a fellow assistant professor sexually assaulted her and demanded ₹5 crore in return for not sharing her video with the public, police said on Sunday. In 2020, the accused allegedly called her to his house in central Delhi’s Kishanganj where they developed sexual relations. (Representational image)

The complaint was registered on Wednesday and police said they are looking for the accused, who is currently on the run.

According to police, the woman lives with her family in Pitampura. She told police that she became friends with the man — also an assistant professor in DU — in 2019 and the man told her that he did not live with his wife.

In 2020, the accused allegedly called her to his house in central Delhi’s Kishanganj where they developed sexual relations. The complainant said that the accused also made a video and thereafter continued to sexually assault her for the next five years, often forcing her to accompany him outside Delhi. She told police that she feared he would leak her video online, so she remained silent.

In August this year, the man allegedly told her he would stop harassing her if she paid him ₹5 crore. He also threatened to kill her family and release the video if she refused.

The woman confided in her family and lodged a complaint at the Sarai Rohilla police station, following which an FIR was registered under Section 64(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said they are conducting raids to trace the accused as he is on the run.