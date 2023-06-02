Drizzle expected at isolated places in Delhi today

Drizzle was expected at isolated places in Delhi on Friday while the mercury was likely to go up to 35°C compared to 32.7°C a day earlier. The maximum temperature on Thursday was seven degrees below normal. The air quality in Delhi returned to the moderate category on Friday. (Hindustan Times)

A prevailing western disturbance was expected to weaken over the weekend and the maximum temperature was expected to rise to 38°C. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.8°C on Friday, six degrees below normal.

Safdarjung, the representational weather station for Delhi, recorded 0.2mm of rainfall over 24 hours that ended at 8:30am on Friday. The Ayanagar, Ridge, and Lodhi Road stations recorded trace rainfall.

Officials said there may be more rain on Monday but it would not be enough to control the rising mercury. By next week, the maximum will once again cross 40°C.

Delhi recorded 111mm of rainfall in May. It was over three times the normal monthly average of 30.7mm. The average maximum temperature in May was 36.8°C or 3.1 degrees below normal and the lowest since 1987.

The air quality in Delhi returned to the moderate category on Friday. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 117 (moderate) at 9am. It was 96 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Thursday. The AQI was expected to remain in the moderate range until Sunday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, between 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 “moderate”, between 201 and 300 “poor”, between 301 and 400 “very poor” and over 400 “severe”.