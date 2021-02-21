Delhi-NCR local trains to resume from tomorrow. Complete list here

Local train services in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will resume on Monday, February 22, after about 11 months. The trains were stopped following the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic on March 24, 2020. Along with Delhi local trains, trains from and to neighbouring states will also resume which include trains from Delhi to Ghaziabad, Delhi to Palwal, Delhi to Panipat, among others. Local train services in Mumbai also restarted from February 1.

The local trains which will run in Delhi-NCR will include 14 passenger trains, five electrical multiple units (EMUs), 10 mainline electrical multiple units (MEMUs) and six diesel multiple units (DMUs). These trains have been given the status of ‘express’ as they will be running amid the coronavirus pandemic. Passengers will be able to travel in the trains with unreserved tickets but they will have to pay the price of an express train. Passengers will also have to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines like wearing masks and practising social distancing. Officials of the Northern Railway have said that they are making all the necessary arrangements to resume the operations keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines.

Here’s the complete list of Delhi-NCR local trains which will resume on February 22:

1. Bareilly-Old Delhi Passenger (54075)

2. Old Delhi-Bareilly Passenger (54076)

3. Shakurbasti-Palwal EMU (64016)

4. Ghaziabad-Shakurbasti EMU (64031)

5. Palwal-Ghaziabad EMU (64053)

6. Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kurukshetra EMU (64461)

7. Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin MEMU (64462)

8. Old Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU (64557)

9. Saharanpur-Old Delhi MEMU (64558)

10. Old Delhi-Saharanpur DMU (74021)

11. Saharanpur-Old Delhi DMU (74024)

(With agency inputs)