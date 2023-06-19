Delhi’s Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Phase 4

The platform of the upcoming Aerocity metro station on the Aerocity–Tughlakabad Silver Line corridor will be the longest among stations under Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro with a length of 289 metres, the corporation said on Sunday. The under-construction Aerocity Metro station will fall on the newly drawn Silver Line. (HT Photo)

A longer platform will help accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger traffic, as station will have a triple interchange facility linking the Airport Express Line, the Silver Line and an RRTS corridor (Gurugram-Manesar-Alwar), DMRC said.

To be sure, among underground stations, the platform of the IGI Airport terminal 1D station on the Magenta Line is the longest at about 312.2 metres, while the Ashram metro station on Pink Line has the smallest platform at 151.6 metres.

The standard length of an underground metro station platform is 225 metres, according to officials.

“The (Aerocity metro) station will come up at a depth of 23 metres to ensure seamless connectivity between the Airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the RRTS corridor. This station will be a terminal station, which will provide direct connectivity along South Delhi to West Delhi, provide connectivity to Faridabad and provide another link to the Indira Gandhi International Airport,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

Officials aware of the matter said that the work on the station was underway, which is being done using a bottom-up method of construction. The station will have three entry and exit points each — one connecting the business hub of Aerocity and the other two entry and exit points structures will connect the station with NH-8 and the nearby locality of Mahipalpur through a pedestrian subway.

The Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor under the newly drawn Silver Line will have four elevated and 11 underground stations. The corridor will also have four interchange stations at Aerocity, Chattarpur, Saket and Tughlakabad.

Officials said that the line will help address the increasing transportation demands on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Chhattarpur Extension and Mahipalpur area.

“It will serve as a lifeline for commuters, reducing travel time, and offering a reliable and efficient mode of transportation. The station will help the residents of south Delhi, Faridabad and Noida to travel and reach the airport at a faster speed,” Dayal added.

As part of the Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 expansion, construction work is ongoing at stretches measuring around 65.1km, including the Magenta Line extension from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92km), Pink Line extension from Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55km), and the upcoming Silver Line from Tughalakabad to Aerocity (23.62km). The Silver Line will connect the operational Violet and Airport Lines from their respective ends.