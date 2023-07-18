Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi floods: ISBT Kashmere Gate to resume services today

Delhi floods: ISBT Kashmere Gate to resume services today

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023 11:50 PM IST

The bus terminal is used by thousands of people every day to travel to and from places in north India

Delhi’s largest inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate will likely resume operations from Wednesday, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday. The services at the terminal were suspended last Thursday when the rising waters from the Yamuna flooded the bus terminal.

ISBT Kashmiri Gate was shut since July 13. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)
ISBT Kashmiri Gate was shut since July 13. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

The bus terminal is used by thousands of people every day to travel to and from places in north India.

“The removal of sludge and waterlogging from the terminal has been completed and the entire premises have been cleaned up,” said a Delhi government official, adding that the terminal will be reopened on Wednesday.

The official added that the sandbags which were used to create temporary barriers to stop the water from flowing into the terminal have been removed. The temporary barriers installed at the entry and exit points of the terminal have also been removed.

Meanwhile, the government has revoked the restriction imposed last Thursday on the entry of heavy vehicles due to the rising water levels in Yamuna. Due to the restrictions, many buses coming to Delhi from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh were stopped at the Singhu Border.

An official from a private bus operators association said that many bus operators had halted their services for a couple of days due to the restriction and flood situation. “The buses operating from Kashmere Gate were diverted to Anand Vihar and Singhu border. The buses coming from Punjab and Haryana were halting at private parking at Singhu Border while those coming from Rajasthan were diverted to Anand Vihar. After the lifting of restrictions, the buses are using three MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi)-operated parking sites near Kashmere Gate,” said the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out