Delhi floods: ISBT Kashmere Gate to resume services today

Delhi’s largest inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate will likely resume operations from Wednesday, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday. The services at the terminal were suspended last Thursday when the rising waters from the Yamuna flooded the bus terminal. ISBT Kashmiri Gate was shut since July 13. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

The bus terminal is used by thousands of people every day to travel to and from places in north India.

“The removal of sludge and waterlogging from the terminal has been completed and the entire premises have been cleaned up,” said a Delhi government official, adding that the terminal will be reopened on Wednesday.

The official added that the sandbags which were used to create temporary barriers to stop the water from flowing into the terminal have been removed. The temporary barriers installed at the entry and exit points of the terminal have also been removed.

Meanwhile, the government has revoked the restriction imposed last Thursday on the entry of heavy vehicles due to the rising water levels in Yamuna. Due to the restrictions, many buses coming to Delhi from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh were stopped at the Singhu Border.

An official from a private bus operators association said that many bus operators had halted their services for a couple of days due to the restriction and flood situation. “The buses operating from Kashmere Gate were diverted to Anand Vihar and Singhu border. The buses coming from Punjab and Haryana were halting at private parking at Singhu Border while those coming from Rajasthan were diverted to Anand Vihar. After the lifting of restrictions, the buses are using three MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi)-operated parking sites near Kashmere Gate,” said the official.