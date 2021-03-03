Delhi’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive to cover 2.14 million: Key points
Roughly 2.14 million people in Delhi need to be covered as part of the ongoing drive to give coronavirus vaccines to the most vulnerable sections of the general public, authorities in the Capital estimate. Here is all you need to know about the projection:
• The number is roughly half the 4.2 million previously estimated when authorities believed the age criteria would be lower at 50 and above, and more pre-existing illnesses would be included in the list of conditions to qualify a person to get shots in this phase.
• Instead, the drive now covers those above 60 and identifies a list of 20 specific comorbid conditions that will allow anyone above the age of 45 to get doses.
• The final numbers will depend on the number of registrations that happen.
• For the third category of people being vaccinated, the new Co-WIN portal depends on self-registration or bulk registrations.
• The final number will depend on how many people come forward, get registered, and vaccinated.
• The first dose for the beneficiary group in Delhi comprising people aged over 60 and those in the age group of 45-59 with any of the 20 comorbid conditions is expected to be covered in two to three months.
• According to estimates for Delhi, there are 1.22 million people between the ages of 60 and 69, 0.67 million between the ages of 70 and 79, and 0.23 million over the age of 80 years, who are currently included on the priority list.
• Additionally, the number of people eligible, because they have one of the 20 medical conditions that put them at higher risk if they have Covid-19, is expected to be around 22,000.
• On average, Delhi has been carrying out 19,236 vaccinations daily over the last week. As of Tuesday, the city has 308 centres, each of which can give doses to 100 people a day.
• The government is planning to add 100 more, raising the daily capacity to over 40,000, a second district official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive to cover 2.14 million: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s multiple border points remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Air quality improves, temperature could rise again from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snatching Delhi’s main gateway crime: Data
- An HT analysis of the profile of snatchers arrested in Delhi between 2018 and 2020 shows that more than 90% of those arrested were caught for the first time, and did not have any criminal record until then. Police registered them as “first-time offenders”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Razia Sultan’s local chai stall
- A pavement establishment rich in character.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots case: A hundred suspicions not proof, says court
- Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat questioned the police’s case as to how the offence of attempt to murder can be made out against accused Imran and Babu, when the victim himself is absent from the police investigation and has never been seen by the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of sedition charges against 18
- Under section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the investigating agency has to take prior sanction from the state government to prosecute any individual for sedition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt okays ₹185 crore for child welfare, scholarship programme
- In a statement issued later, the Delhi government said the funds have been allocated for scholarships to SC/ST/OBC communities, Ladli Scheme, aid and equipment for children with special needs and for augmentation of library infrastructure in Delhi government schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private hospitals account for 74% of vaccines given on Day 2 of drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo flight to Lucknow makes emergency landing at Karachi airport as flyer takes ill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Results of keenly contested Delhi MCD by-poll tomorrow
- The elections are being seen as a test for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as they are a precursor to the 2022 Delhi civic body polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As CNG prices rise in Delhi-NCR, auto drivers bear brunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths, positivity rate drops to 0.33 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not allowed': Delhi HC raps petitioner for using 'Tom, Dick and Harry' in plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Ghazipur border opened briefly, shut again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox