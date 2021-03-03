Delhi’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive to cover 2.14 million: Key points

Roughly 2.14 million people in Delhi need to be covered as part of the ongoing drive to give coronavirus vaccines to the most vulnerable sections of the general public, authorities in the Capital estimate. Here is all you need to know about the projection:

• The number is roughly half the 4.2 million previously estimated when authorities believed the age criteria would be lower at 50 and above, and more pre-existing illnesses would be included in the list of conditions to qualify a person to get shots in this phase.

• Instead, the drive now covers those above 60 and identifies a list of 20 specific comorbid conditions that will allow anyone above the age of 45 to get doses.

• The final numbers will depend on the number of registrations that happen.

• For the third category of people being vaccinated, the new Co-WIN portal depends on self-registration or bulk registrations.

• The final number will depend on how many people come forward, get registered, and vaccinated.

• The first dose for the beneficiary group in Delhi comprising people aged over 60 and those in the age group of 45-59 with any of the 20 comorbid conditions is expected to be covered in two to three months.

• According to estimates for Delhi, there are 1.22 million people between the ages of 60 and 69, 0.67 million between the ages of 70 and 79, and 0.23 million over the age of 80 years, who are currently included on the priority list.

• Additionally, the number of people eligible, because they have one of the 20 medical conditions that put them at higher risk if they have Covid-19, is expected to be around 22,000.

• On average, Delhi has been carrying out 19,236 vaccinations daily over the last week. As of Tuesday, the city has 308 centres, each of which can give doses to 100 people a day.

• The government is planning to add 100 more, raising the daily capacity to over 40,000, a second district official said.