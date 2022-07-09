Dry run may come to a stop, Delhi likely to get rain over weekend: IMD
- The forecast also said that isolated showers and thunderstorms are very likely over Delhi on Saturday, with fairly widespread rainfall between Sunday and Monday.
The heat and humidity are unlikely to relent on Saturday, the weather office said, even as it said that some rain was expected at night, with widespread showers likely on Sunday.
According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast on Friday, the maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 37°C.
To be sure, the weather office has issued a string of false rain alarms over the past week, first issuing a yellow alert for rain, upgrading it to an orange, then shifting this alert by a day, before again downgrading it back to yellow on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s weather stayed hot and sticky on Friday. IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39°C, two degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year and 0.1 degrees higher than Thursday’s temperature.
The minimum temperature on Saturday stood at 29.2°C, one degree above the normal temperature.
With a temperature of 37.8°C and relative humidity of 51% at 2.30pm on Friday, Safdarjung recorded a heat index reading of 49°C, no different from Thursday and Wednesday. This number, an indication of the discomfort levels and also known as the ‘real feel’ was at 48°C on Tuesday.
The air quality on Friday stayed in the “satisfactory” category with an air quality (AQI) reading of 94. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good“, 51 and 100 “satisfactory“, 101 and 200 “moderate“, 201 and 300 “poor“, 301 and 400 “very poor“, and 401 and 500 “severe“.
The Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) on Friday said that the air quality is expected to continue in the satisfactory category till Monday on account of high wind speed and subsequent moderate dispersion.
“For the next three days (Saturday-Monday) peak wind speed is likely to be 15-18 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ due to expected light/trace rain spells.
-
ITBP official shoots self dead in J&K’s Poonch
An assistant sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, said officials. “The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5.30am at ITBP's 46 battalion located inside mini-secretariat in Poonch,” said a police officer. The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the probe has been assigned to sub-inspector Shuvam Sharma.
-
Samples collected, 11-member panel to probe Najafgarh drain fish deaths
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has formed an 11-member committee to probe the currently unexplained deaths of hundreds of fish in the Najafgarh drain over the past 15 days, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The committee includes independent experts as well as representatives from the fisheries unit of the animal husbandry department, the forest and wildlife department and the Delhi Jal Board among others, officials added.
-
J&K: Doctor among 3 killed in road accidents
A doctor on his way to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir was among three persons killed in two separate road accidents in Jammu region on Friday. In Ramban district, the doctor died when the car he was travelling in from Mahore in Reasi district plunged into a 300ft deep gorge at Shailkund in Sangaldan around noon. The deceased was identified as Dr Muzaffar Ahmed of Kulgam.
-
Shimla: Congress pays emotional tribute to Virbhadra on his first death anniversary
Himachal Pradesh's Congress unit and people from all walks of life paid an emotional tribute to veteran leader and six-time former chief minister Virbhadra Singh on Virbhadra, the longest-serving CM of Himachal's first death anniversary on Friday. The longest-serving CM of Himachal, Virbhadra, had died on this day last year due to post-Covid complications. HP Congress president and Virbhadra's wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya expressed gratitude to the people for the immense love they had showered for their leader.
-
Road repair to be a weekly practice in new Delhi plan
The Delhi government has directed all road-owning agencies to start undertaking repair works on Saturdays when the traffic volume is low so that minimum inconvenience is caused to people, officials in the know of the plan said, adding that regular repair works will help keep the roads in a good condition during the rains.
