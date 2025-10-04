New Delhi, For Dashrath Singh Ojha , retirement was never an option. The former havaldar had served his years in uniform but even after leaving the force in 2017, he continued to work as a security guard to ensure that his large family is provided for. DTC bus accident kills ex-havaldar who continued to work to support family

On Friday afternoon, his day ended abruptly when a Delhi Transport Corporation electric bus ran him over near Tehkhand depot in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area.

Police said that Ojha, a resident of Vikas Nagar in west Delhi, was riding his motorcycle towards the ESIC Hospital where he worked, when the bus hit him around 2.50 pm. The impact was so high that he was thrown to the road and came under the rear wheel of the bus. He died on the spot.

The bus driver, identified as Rama Kant from Badarpur, was caught on the scene. Police said the motorcycle and the bus were seized and a case was registered.

At the family's small home in Vikas Nagar, grief has taken over every corner.

"He didn't have to work anymore but he still did," said Ojha's younger son Sandeep, pausing often to gather himself. "He wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable, his children, his grandchildren, all of us. He was that kind of man."

Ojha lived with his wife, two sons, their wives, four grandchildren and his 14-year-old daughter a family of 10 that depended on him for both income and stability. Though both his sons have started working recently, Ojha continued to take on most of the financial responsibilities, from his daughter's schooling to the daily needs of the household.

"My father was calm and soft-spoken. Even when tired, he never complained. He would still find the strength to go for another shift," Sandeep said, his voice trembling. "That day, one of his colleagues couldn't come, so he took an extra shift to help out."

Ojha's wife said she remembers the day clearly. "He called me around 2 pm to say he would come home for lunch. I was cooking. Then I got a call saying he has met with an accident. I thought it was a prank and I cut the call," she said quietly. "When they called again, I gave the phone to my son. By the time we reached the hospital, it was too late. I couldn't give him the food I made for him."

Sandeep said he will never forget the sight at the hospital. "I couldn't identify him. His face was completely unrecognisable. The man who worked his whole life for us, who never asked for anything, died like that, alone," he said, breaking down.

"He was our backbone. He took care of everything  our kids, our home, even our peace of mind. We don't know how to move on," he added.

The family said they are now struggling both emotionally and financially.

"My mother hasn't stopped crying. My sister hasn't spoken since that day," Sandeep said.

They have appealed to the authorities for accountability. "The government should check who is driving these buses. One careless driver can destroy an entire family," he said.

Police said the crime team has inspected the spot and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

There was no immediate response from the DTC.

