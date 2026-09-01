DU teachers’ association protest over promotion, recruitment
New Delhi: Members of Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) marched to the vice-chancellor’s office on Monday over delays in promotion, restrictive screening criteria, and demands for a fair and transparent recruitment process
New Delhi: Members of Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) marched to the vice-chancellor’s office on Monday over delays in promotion, restrictive screening criteria, and demands for a fair and transparent recruitment process.
The march was held after DUTA’s annual general meeting. In a statement, the body said, “Issues related to the safety and dignity of teachers, recovery and continuation of Ph.D./M.Phil. incentive increments, concerns regarding delays and distortions in promotion and recruitment processes, restrictive screening criteria, none found suitable (NFS) decisions and the filling of vacant teaching positions through a fair and transparent process were discussed with members.”
The body stated that it “called upon the University administration to engage in meaningful dialogue with teachers and take concrete and time-bound measures for the resolution of these long-pending demands.”
“Our dignity is being compromised by certain actions of the university. Other colleges have already gone for regular appointment, but the 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government have not. Additionally, we believe that academic papers published in Indian journals should be given the same importance as those published in foreign journals. We are also asking for the past ad-hoc service to be considered for promotions, so that they are not harmed by any losses incurred due to delays in regularisation,” said DUTA member and president of National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF), Aja Kumar Bhagi, speaking to HT.
HT reached out to the VC and Registrar for a comment, but did not get a response.
The body said that it discussed issues regarding the “growing academic and administrative burden arising from the implementation of UGCF and the fourth year without proper infrastructure, faculty strength and financial support.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAaditya Khatwani
Aaditya Khatwani is a city reporter at Hindustan Times, where he covers the environment, weather, forests, and art and culture for Delhi. He joined the Hindustan Times newsroom in 2025, after graduating from the Asian College of Journalism, in Chennai, and has also covered Delhi’s civic bodies. His reporting blends ground reportage and data-based narratives with human interest stories from the city.Since joining HT, he has published many stories on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the civic issues in the city. This includes stories on the city’s green divide and the lack of proper footpaths, on which he also filmed and produced a 15-part video series, visiting different parts of the city to assess their footpaths.His coverage on art has included stories on the prominent art events in the city, such as the India Art Fair and DAG India’s “The City as a Museum” event. He also writes about the city’s evolving culture, such as the recent trend of lectures being hosted in bars.Read More
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