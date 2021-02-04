IND USA
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava outside Parliament ahead of meeting with Amit Shah(ANI/Twitter)
Farm laws protests: Delhi Police commissioner Shrivastava, NSA Doval meet Shah

Shrivastava is believed to have briefed the home minister about the security being in place in the city and the steps being taken for the Saturday's 'chakka jam' called by the farmers.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:00 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, ahead of the 'chakka jam' announced by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws at Delhi's borders, sources said.

Shrivastava is believed to have briefed the home minister about the security being in place in the city and the steps being taken for the Saturday's 'chakka jam' called by the farmers, they said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present in the meeting, the sources said.

The Delhi Police has tightened security at the borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where farmers have been stationed since November-end demanding the repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September last year.

The ongoing protests also resulted in violence in the national capital on Republic Day during which hundreds of people, including policemen and women, were injured and one protestor died after his speeding tractor overturned.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from Uttar Pradesh has been camping at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as part of a campaign. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are also massed at Tikri and Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

