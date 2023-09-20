Fire at shop selling aquariums in CR Park; doused
Sep 20, 2023 10:03 AM IST
A police officer aware of the matter said that Sahu had left the battery of his electric two-wheeler on charge near an aquarium inside his shop
A shop selling aquariums caught fire in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park area late on Tuesday, and four fire tenders were pressed into service immediately to douse the flames.
Police said that a call regarding a fire was made at 11:47pm. When the police and fire tenders reached the spot, they found that the blaze was reported from a shop that sold aquariums, owned by a man identified as Raju Sahu, a resident of Kalkaji.
A police officer aware of the matter said that Sahu had left the battery of his electric two-wheeler on charge near an aquarium inside his shop. “The battery exploded which caused the fire. No injuries were reported,” the officer said.
- Topics
- South Delhi
- Chittaranjan Park
- Fire