Fire at shop selling aquariums in CR Park; doused

A shop selling aquariums caught fire in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park area late on Tuesday, and four fire tenders were pressed into service immediately to douse the flames. For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)

Police said that a call regarding a fire was made at 11:47pm. When the police and fire tenders reached the spot, they found that the blaze was reported from a shop that sold aquariums, owned by a man identified as Raju Sahu, a resident of Kalkaji.

A police officer aware of the matter said that Sahu had left the battery of his electric two-wheeler on charge near an aquarium inside his shop. “The battery exploded which caused the fire. No injuries were reported,” the officer said.