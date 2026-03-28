Gang war behind Harewali killing; 3 nabbed after Rohini encounter

Eight days after a 28-year-old man was shot dead in outer Delhi’s Harewali village, police on Friday said the attack stemmed from the ongoing rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu gangs. Three people, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with the murder and the shooting that also injured the victim’s father and two neighbours. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said two of the accused, including the juvenile, were the shooters. They were apprehended after an exchange of fire with a crime branch team in Rohini’s Sector 28 early Friday, during which both sustained gunshot injuries.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kunal alias Shunty (23), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, and Chetanya (22) from Harewali village. The identity of the juvenile has been withheld.

According to police, the accused were part of the conspiracy to kill Ravi Bhardwaj, who was allegedly linked to the Gogi gang. They conducted reconnaissance and passed on information to the shooters who carried out the attack on March 19.

On the day of the incident, Bhardwaj and his 55-year-old father were at their shop when five assailants on two motorcycles opened fire, shooting at least 15 rounds. Bhardwaj died, while his father and two bystanders, including an eight-year-old boy, were injured.

Investigators said the attack was part of the continuing gang war between factions led by slain gangsters Jitender Gogi and Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria.

Police said technical surveillance led them to Chetanya, whose phone records showed contact with those involved in the conspiracy. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to sharing details about the victim’s routine and location with the attackers, and to helping identify the target.

Further investigation led police to Kunal and the juvenile, who were tracked down in Rohini. When intercepted, the two allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing. Two pistols were recovered from their possession, police said.