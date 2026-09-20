GB Nagar: Vehicles without PUCC to not get fuel from Oct 1

GREATER NOIDA: Vehicles lacking a valid under control certificate (PUCC) will be denied fuel starting October 1 as part of a wider Delhi-NCR measure to curb vehicular emissions, officials said. Vehicular emissions and road dust remain key challenges in the fight against pollution (Sakib Ali /HT)

GB Nagar supply officer Nilesh Uppal said 55 of the district’s 114 petrol and diesel retail outlets had downloaded a mobile app-based PUCC verification system as of Saturday.

“The app has been developed with the National Informatics Centre (NIC). When a vehicle arrives, the pump staff only needs to enter its registration number, and the PUCC status will be displayed within seconds,” Uppal said.

He added: “If the certificate is valid, the vehicle can be refuelled. If it is invalid or unavailable, the information will be automatically shared with the transport department.”

The district administration has started the process to familiarise fuel station staff and motorists with the system. Uppal said he personally tested the process at two or three fuel stations and found that the verification takes only a few seconds.

“People may initially feel that even a few seconds at the pump is an inconvenience because they are in a hurry. That is why public awareness is important. Vehicle owners should get their PUCC updated before October 1 so that they do not face inconvenience while purchasing fuel,” he said.

Meanwhile, installation of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at fuel stations, envisaged as part of the longer-term verification mechanism, is still underway. Uppal said the camera-based system would automatically capture vehicle registration numbers when vehicles enterretail outlets.

The restriction is being implemented across NCR under directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), with Gautam Budh Nagar among the NCR districts covered by the measure.

The measure follows CAQM directions issued under Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021. It is aimed at reducing air pollution caused by vehicles operating without valid emission certificates.