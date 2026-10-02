Prime accused in Delhi's Golf Links robbery case arrested: Police

More than five months after an armed robbery at a residence in Delhi’s Golf Links, police have arrested the prime accused from Mumbai, officers said on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma confirmed the arrest. The accused was identified as Devendra Kamat alias Rahul and was arrested from Mumbai on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo/ Representational)

The accused was identified as Devendra Kamat alias Rahul and was arrested from Mumbai on Wednesday, a senior police officer, aware of the case details said.

“His transit remand has been sought and he is yet to reach Delhi. He has multiple cases of robberies registered against him and had fled with most of the jewellery,” the officer said.

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Manhandled, held hostage and robbed The robbery took place on April 18 this year, when a domestic help and five of his associates allegedly entered the house of a liquor company owner and held his family members hostage before fleeing with jewellery.

An elderly couple, their daughter-in-law and their grandchild were inside the house when the incident took place, police officials aware of the matter said. According to police, the domestic help had been hired around five to six days before the robbery.

He entered the house around 7.30pm-8pm, followed by five masked men. The accused allegedly manhandled the family members, held them hostage in a room and threatened them to hand over their jewellery, police said.