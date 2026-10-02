Prime accused in Delhi's Golf Links robbery case arrested: Police
An elderly couple, their daughter-in-law and their grandchild were inside the house when the incident took place.
More than five months after an armed robbery at a residence in Delhi’s Golf Links, police have arrested the prime accused from Mumbai, officers said on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma confirmed the arrest.
The accused was identified as Devendra Kamat alias Rahul and was arrested from Mumbai on Wednesday, a senior police officer, aware of the case details said.
“His transit remand has been sought and he is yet to reach Delhi. He has multiple cases of robberies registered against him and had fled with most of the jewellery,” the officer said.
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Manhandled, held hostage and robbed
The robbery took place on April 18 this year, when a domestic help and five of his associates allegedly entered the house of a liquor company owner and held his family members hostage before fleeing with jewellery.
An elderly couple, their daughter-in-law and their grandchild were inside the house when the incident took place, police officials aware of the matter said. According to police, the domestic help had been hired around five to six days before the robbery.
He entered the house around 7.30pm-8pm, followed by five masked men. The accused allegedly manhandled the family members, held them hostage in a room and threatened them to hand over their jewellery, police said.
Police subsequently arrested four men — Guddu Kumar Kamat alias Raju, 35, and Raman Kamat alias Sushil, 38, both residents of Bihar; Amit Singh alias Gabbar, 30, of Sangam Vihar; and Hasan, 30, a Bihar resident who police identified as the mastermind.
Police filed a chargesheet against the four men in July, while the prime accused remained absconding.
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According to the chargesheet, Hasan has a criminal history involving 20 cases, including robbery, assault and theft. Amit has been involved in 19 criminal cases, including vehicle theft, the chargesheet said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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