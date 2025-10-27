Govt schools to teach about national pride, inclusiveness and governance

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to introduce three new “themes” under its newly launched Rashtraneeti programme in government schools from this academic session. The themes — ‘governance’, ‘inclusiveness’, and ‘national pride’ — will be taught in government schools in November, December, and January, respectively.

“The full-fledged Rashtraneeti programme, which consists of a total of ten such themes, will be part of the next year’s academic session, a State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) official said,” adding that three themes of the programme will be taught from the ongoing session.

Under the ‘governance’ theme, chapters on concepts such as election, youth parliament, student cabinet, and judiciary will be taught, while ‘inclusiveness’ will comprise topics like gender sensitisation and Divyang (persons with special abilities). Under the ‘national pride’ theme, students will be educated about monuments, science & technology, women empowerment, cultural heritage, foods, festivals, language, different sports and defence.

The history of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the contribution of leaders like Veer Savarkar, Swami Vivekanand, Subhash Chandra Bose and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee will also be part of this theme, the SCERT official said.

The chapters on the history of RSS will inculcate “Seva Bhav” in students. Additionally, students will be encouraged to practice “Seva Bhav” towards family, friends and society to make learning an experiential process, which aligns with the visions of the National Education Policy, 2020, the official added.

For implementation of the programme, the government has trained 3,400 master trainers, teachers, and school heads.

The Rashtraneeti programme was launched by the BJP-led Delhi government along with two other schemes — New Era Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV) and Science of Living. The three programmes replaced the Aam Aadmi Party-led government’s schemes like Business Blasters, Happiness Curriculum, and Mission Buniyaad.

