Grooving to reels on weddings is denizens’ new love

If trendy dancing reels on Instagram fascinate you, you might enjoy some original ones while attending shaadis in Delhi this wedding season. City-based wedding choreographers are being asked to teach dance routines on songs like Woman (Doja Cat), Black & White (Diljeet Dosanjh) and Jalebi Baby (Tesher), that make for popular music audios on IG Reels.

“It’s no more about photos, photo albums are passé. All the craze is on reels now,” says Sudha Khatri of photography studio Pixelstory.in, adding, “These days, clients come up with crazy requirements on deliverables. One of the common ask is how many reels will be delivered that can be instantly shared on Instagram.”

Prabhu Kumar from a wedding choreography studio, More Than Thumkas, says, “With rising interest in wedding choreographies, the new trend in weddings is to include the famous Instagram reels/TikTok trends. Out of 100, at least 75 people ask for reels-inspired dance moves.”

For Saloni Sharma, a city-based choreographer, lists of songs for 30-second reels have been coming in, too: “People are influenced and also want to be influencers themselves.” Anubhav, a choreographer, adds, “Reel songs like Manike Mage Hithe O Nari Manhari Sukumali are popular. People want to inculcate these dance moves.”

The trend seems to have blown up so much that Meher Sarid, a Delhi-based wedding planner, says she is even looking to “hire a young person with the knowledge of making reels”.

