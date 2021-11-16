Home / Cities / Delhi News / Grooving to reels on weddings is denizens’ new love
delhi news

Grooving to reels on weddings is denizens’ new love

Songs like Tesher’s ‘Jalebi Baby’ and Doja Cat’s Woman are not just fascinating Instagrammers, but making an impact on wedding choreography too.
City-based choreographers say that out of 100, almost 75 people ask to be taught reels-inspired dance moves.
City-based choreographers say that out of 100, almost 75 people ask to be taught reels-inspired dance moves.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Copy Link
BySiddhi Jain, New Delhi

If trendy dancing reels on Instagram fascinate you, you might enjoy some original ones while attending shaadis in Delhi this wedding season. City-based wedding choreographers are being asked to teach dance routines on songs like Woman (Doja Cat), Black & White (Diljeet Dosanjh) and Jalebi Baby (Tesher), that make for popular music audios on IG Reels.

“It’s no more about photos, photo albums are passé. All the craze is on reels now,” says Sudha Khatri of photography studio Pixelstory.in, adding, “These days, clients come up with crazy requirements on deliverables. One of the common ask is how many reels will be delivered that can be instantly shared on Instagram.”

Prabhu Kumar from a wedding choreography studio, More Than Thumkas, says, “With rising interest in wedding choreographies, the new trend in weddings is to include the famous Instagram reels/TikTok trends. Out of 100, at least 75 people ask for reels-inspired dance moves.”

For Saloni Sharma, a city-based choreographer, lists of songs for 30-second reels have been coming in, too: “People are influenced and also want to be influencers themselves.” Anubhav, a choreographer, adds, “Reel songs like Manike Mage Hithe O Nari Manhari Sukumali are popular. People want to inculcate these dance moves.”

The trend seems to have blown up so much that Meher Sarid, a Delhi-based wedding planner, says she is even looking to “hire a young person with the knowledge of making reels”.

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out