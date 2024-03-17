Gurugram goes to polls on May 25; 2.49mn eligible to cast vote

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Saturday announced that the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, with the counting of votes to take place on June 4. The elections in Haryana, EC said, will take place in a single phase — the sixth phase — on May 25. The counting of votes to take place on June 4. (HT Archive)

With the announcement of the elections on Saturday, the model code of conduct was enforced across Gurugram to ensure a transparent and impartial environment for the elections, the district administration said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency comprises nine assembly seats — Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Firozpur Jhirka, and Punhana — and encompasses the three districts of Gurugram, Rewari and Nuh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier announced that the incumbent MP Rao Inderjit Singh will contest from the seat again. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the constituency.

This seat has 2.49 million voters, and district officials said that 2,407 polling centres will be set up in order to conduct the voting process smoothly — 989 in urban areas, and 1,418 in rural areas.

To be sure, Gurugram in the 2019 polls recorded a 61% turnout, in which BJP’s Singh defeated Congress candidate Captain Ajay Yadav by 386,256 votes.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also the election commission officer for the district, said that following EC directives, the elections will be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner in the district, adding that a monitoring team will keep an eye on the candidates’ programmes at the district level. “Candidates are urged to adhere to the model code of conduct during their electoral activities. The Election Department has fixed rates for tents, meals, tea, vehicles, and campaign materials to keep track of election expenses,” he said.

A candidate can spend up to ₹95 lakh for the elections. Candidates have been asked to submit a detailed account of their expenses to the election office.

Soon after the election dates were announced, Yadav held a meeting with district officials at the mini secretariat and said a surveillance team will be activated to monitor undesirable activities in order to prevent voter inducement or coercion. “Strict action will be taken against individuals found carrying cash or liquor beyond the prescribed limits in vehicles, as per EC guidelines,” he said.

Hitesh Kumar Meena, additional district commissioner, will be the nodal officer for the Voter Awareness (SWEEP) campaign to increase voter turnout during the elections. Creative activities in educational institutions, special programs at public places, and appointment of an ambassador for voter awareness will be undertaken, Yadav said.