HC tells DDA to formulate SOP for Ramlila bookings within 5 weeks

The Delhi high court has barred the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from permitting Ramlila functions on the authority’s land until it formulates a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for accepting reservations and gave the authority five weeks to do the needful. A petitioner highlighted that although the DDA took bookings last year, it subjected them to the list that was to be provided by the Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh. (HT Archive)

A bench of justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, noting that the functions are usually in October, directed the DDA to publicise its guidelines, according to its six-page order released last Saturday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The order was passed on a plea filed by Shree Hanumant Dharmik Ramlila Committee, which sought directions to the Delhi government to frame guidelines and SOP to use DDA sites for organising Ramlila programmes in the Capital.

In its petition, the petitioner highlighted that although the DDA took bookings last year, it subjected them to the list that was to be provided by the Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh. According to the committee, this caused a situation where a booking was made for the same site, cancelled and then re-booked.

The DDA, represented by advocate Manika Tripathy, said that the civic agency has a policy in place for streamlining the procedure for temporary allotment of open spaces/community halls for functions.

In its order, the judge noted that DDA’s policy deal did not mention anything about the preparation of a “list” by the Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh or the fact that the bookings would be subject to the orders passed by any other authority.

Noting that the civic authority was granting permits subject to the documents to be submitted by a third-party organisation, the court opined that it was, thus, necessary for the civic agency to put in place a set of guidelines.

“In view of the fact that the respondent no.1/DDA is now making the Ramlila sites bookings subject to document which is to be submitted by a third party organisation, it is necessary that the DDA puts in place a set of guidelines or an SOP for these bookings, to prevent further situations as had arisen in 2023. Given that Ramlila functions are usually held in the month of October every year, it is imperative that the SOPs/guidelines are formulated and put in place in advance to prevent inconvenience to the public,” the court said in its order dated May 20.