 HC tells DDA to formulate SOP for Ramlila bookings within 5 weeks | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC tells DDA to formulate SOP for Ramlila bookings within 5 weeks

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The order was passed on a plea filed by Shree Hanumant Dharmik Ramleela Committee, which sought directions to the Delhi government to frame guidelines and SOP to use DDA sites for organising Ramleela programmes in the Capital

The Delhi high court has barred the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from permitting Ramlila functions on the authority’s land until it formulates a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for accepting reservations and gave the authority five weeks to do the needful.

A petitioner highlighted that although the DDA took bookings last year, it subjected them to the list that was to be provided by the Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh. (HT Archive)
A petitioner highlighted that although the DDA took bookings last year, it subjected them to the list that was to be provided by the Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh. (HT Archive)

A bench of justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, noting that the functions are usually in October, directed the DDA to publicise its guidelines, according to its six-page order released last Saturday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The order was passed on a plea filed by Shree Hanumant Dharmik Ramlila Committee, which sought directions to the Delhi government to frame guidelines and SOP to use DDA sites for organising Ramlila programmes in the Capital.

In its petition, the petitioner highlighted that although the DDA took bookings last year, it subjected them to the list that was to be provided by the Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh. According to the committee, this caused a situation where a booking was made for the same site, cancelled and then re-booked.

The DDA, represented by advocate Manika Tripathy, said that the civic agency has a policy in place for streamlining the procedure for temporary allotment of open spaces/community halls for functions.

In its order, the judge noted that DDA’s policy deal did not mention anything about the preparation of a “list” by the Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh or the fact that the bookings would be subject to the orders passed by any other authority.

Noting that the civic authority was granting permits subject to the documents to be submitted by a third-party organisation, the court opined that it was, thus, necessary for the civic agency to put in place a set of guidelines.

“In view of the fact that the respondent no.1/DDA is now making the Ramlila sites bookings subject to document which is to be submitted by a third party organisation, it is necessary that the DDA puts in place a set of guidelines or an SOP for these bookings, to prevent further situations as had arisen in 2023. Given that Ramlila functions are usually held in the month of October every year, it is imperative that the SOPs/guidelines are formulated and put in place in advance to prevent inconvenience to the public,” the court said in its order dated May 20.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / HC tells DDA to formulate SOP for Ramlila bookings within 5 weeks
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On