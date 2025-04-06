In broad daylight, eight men rain bullets on car

At least eight armed assailants fired at a local in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Saturday when he intervened and tried to stop them from vandalising a property dealer’s car, police said, adding that they fired six rounds in the air. The miscreants also tried to put the car on fire. The vandalised car after the attack on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Zaid and police said he has not sustained any injuries. While the motive behind the crime is being investigated, police said there could be possibilities of personal enmity, business rivalry, or extortion attempt. A case of firing, attempt to murder, and arson has been registered at the Mayur Vihar police station against unknown people.

Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Pushpendra Kumar said that around 3.35pm, seven to eight unidentified men arrived on the Wireless Road in Trilokpuri on three motorcycles and started vandalising a parked Nissan car. The car belonged to a 56-year-old property dealer, Sanjay Singh, who lives with his family in the neighbourhood.

“The assailants put a burning object inside the car with the intent to set it on fire. Some people who were present there protested and intervened. The assailants then fired five to six rounds in the air before fleeing the spot,” Kumar said.

The joint commissioner also said that the property dealer denied receiving any extortion or threatening calls or messages before the attack. Officers said they are probing the matter.

Separately, at least two firing incidents were reported on Wednesday in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri over extortion attempts. Police are suspecting the role of fugitive gangster Rashid Cablewala in one of these.