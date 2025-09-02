Is Gurugram on IMD red alert? Check today's weather forecast for Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had placed under orange alert Haryana's Gurugram, which was choked after a long spell of rain on Monday, after downgrading the warning from a red alert on Tuesday. Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall in Gurugram on Monday(PTI)

While the IMD red alert in Gurugram was valid up to around 11:45 am, the orange alert was in place till 3 pm on Tuesday, according to the nowcast on IMD website. Follow weather news live updates

Entire Delhi was also under an orange alert, as per the district wise nowcast.

Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Noida, meanwhile, were under yellow alert till 3 pm.

Weather forecast

The IMD predicted partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Gurugram on Tuesday, a day after the city was left heavily waterlogged following day-long showers, leading to massive traffic snarls.

The city on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches below normal, with the weather department predicting moderate rainfall.

Delhi, which was also lashed by heavy rain overnight. recorded a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches below normal, with the weather department predicting moderate rainfall.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was expected to reach 31 degreed Celsius.

Amid the heavy rain and severe waterlogging, authorities in Gurugram advised private offices to allow employees to work from home and schools to conduct online classes on Tuesday.

Ajay Kumar, district magistrate-cum-chairperson, district disaster management authority (DDMA), said in an advisory, "In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025".

In a post on X, Gurugram deputy commissioner wrote, "Gurugram received more than 100 mm of rainfall on Monday between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and the Weather Department issued an Orange Alert on 2nd September 2025 - heavy to very-heavy rainfall expected".

"The district administration appeals to the public to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow all official instructions in view of the prevailing weather conditions", the post read.