Jarnail Singh will be remembered for his contributions to society: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday condoled the demise of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh and said he will be fondly rememebred for his contributions to the society.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul. He will always be fondly remembered for his contributions to society," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Singh was suspended from the AAP last year after he posted a blasphemous post disrespecting Hindu Gods on Facebook.

He later deleted the post after facing backlash on social media. Singh said it was not him but his son who had put the post using his phone.

"Aam Aadmi Party is a secular party and has no place in the party of anyone who disrespects any religion. The Sikh community is also very sad with his statement because such misfortune against any community is also against the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji (sic)," the AAP had said in a statement.

The decision to suspend Singh was taken in the meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Singh was elected to the Delhi assembly from Rajouri Garden in 2014. He resigned in 2017 to contest the Punjab assembly elections against former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

A former journalist, Singh had first come into limelight in 2009 for throwing shoes at then cabinet minister P Chidambaram during a press conference.