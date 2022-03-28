Kejriwal on doorstep delivery scheme: ‘We planned out everything, but...'

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government over its move to stop the doorstep delivery of ration scheme in the national capital, Aam Admi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that once the Punjab government implements the policy, citizens in other states, too, will "start demanding" it.

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ji has made a great announcement today that ration will be delivered to the very doorstep of people, and it will immensely benefit the poor," he said.

Mann announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme in his state, saying the poor will no longer need to stand in queues as good quality ration will be delivered at their doorstep.

“We have been struggling to implement it in Delhi for the last four years. We planned out everything but the Centre has stopped it," he said.

According to Mann, the scheme would be optional and will be provided only upon request. Interested residents will need to contact the concerned department and the government officials will call them back to ask the timings of the delivery.

Before the recently held Punjab assembly elections, which the AAP won with a thumping majority, Kejriwal had announced that his government would implement the doorstep delivery services, a system that the AAP government first introduced in Delhi.