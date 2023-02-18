kejriwal reviews water supply situation in Delhi

New Delhi: During a review meeting on Friday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took stock of new water sources, the systematic use of every sewage treatment plant for groundwater recharge, and the proposal to construct a new integrated water project for east and northeast Delhi to provide uninterrupted supply of clean tapwater to all households in the Capital.

To be sure, providing 24x7 clean tapwater to all households is one of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s pre-poll promises.

“The review meeting also focused on the speed and the efficiency with which water connections were being provided to households in Delhi. The main focus of the review meeting was to increase the water supply in Delhi, so that sufficient drinking water can be provided from taps in every household of Delhi,” an official in the know of the matter said.

“Under this initiative, the Delhi Jal Board set up tubewells at different places in Delhi, ammonia removal treatment plants, RO plants on lakes, 24-hour water supply projects, installation of RO plants in jhuggi jhopdi colony areas, use of waste-to-treatment plant wastewater and water supply to every household. The chef minister also reviewed an ongoing project for providing all households with water connections. Officials of the Delhi Jal Board conducted a presentation to highlight how the government planned to fulfil the chief minister’s vision within the prescribed time period. The officials also informed the chief minister that work is going on regarding several measures to increase the water supply in Delhi and a lot of progress has been made in this regard,” the official said, asking not to be named.