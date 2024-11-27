LG announces anti-drug campaign from Dec 1

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday announced a month-long anti-drug campaign starting December 1 with the aim of making the Capital drug-free within the next three years, officials from the LG secretariat said. LG has directed that slogans, posters and banners should be prominently displayed all over the city.

LG has directed the Delhi Police and other agencies to inspect and clear at least 200 hostels, 50 colleges, 200 schools, 200 pharmaceutical stores, 500 paan shops, all shelter homes, 200 bars and restaurants, railway stations, ISBTs and other public spaces.

“During the 9th review meeting of the state-level committee called Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), Saxena underlined that the drug menace, apart from having direct health effects on the youth, also had a wider international angle, whereby drugs are being used strategically to weaken the youth. He directed the Delhi Police, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, to intensify their efforts to curb drug trafficking and consumption,” an official from the LG secretariat said.

The announcement came in the wake of drug raids in the last two months where seizures of more than ₹2,000 crore were made. About 10 days ago, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 82.53kg of high-quality cocaine in Delhi’s Janakpuri and Nangloi areas worth approximately ₹900 crore and arrested two people in connection with the case. In October, a crackdown against a drug syndicate resulted in the seizure of around 1,300kg of cocaine in three raids across Delhi and Gujarat and 15 people were arrested. Officials added that the campaign will aim at busting the supply chain of the drugs being sold in Delhi.

While police will conduct checks, the social welfare department has been directed to send advisories and to actively engage with schools and parents to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse and encourage them to monitor their children’s activities.

“The LG has also directed that slogans, posters and banners should be prominently displayed all over the city and in DTC buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis against the harmful effects of the use of drugs and psychotropic substances. Campaigns will be launched through various channels, including television, radio, social media, and outdoor advertising,” said the official.

Saxena has further asked the Delhi police to widely advertise and announce awards for informants while keeping their identity confidential. Meanwhile, the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been directed to expedite the disposal of pending cases that will help in prosecuting drug-related offenders, the official added.

“The FSL, which had 1,260 pending cases for the last 12 months, has been able to bring down the cases to 290 with active intervention of the LG. Saxena today directed the FSL that the analysis in the remaining cases be completed and disposed within a month and zero pendency be ensured,” said the official.