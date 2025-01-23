Light rainfall in Delhi-NCR; min temperature recorded at 11°C as AQI remains ‘poor’

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall in the early hours of Thursday as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ quality. The downpour is expected to lead to a dip in both maximum and minimum temperature by 3-4°C by the weekend, forecasts show. Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, logged 0.5mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8:30am on Thursday. (HT photo)

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, logged 0.5mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8:30am on Thursday. Lodhi road received 1.2mm, Ayanagar 4.2mm and Mayur Vihar 4mm. Palam and Ridge meanwhile recorded ‘trace’ rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

Also Read: Delhi fog: 9 trains, several flights delayed; IMD predicts rain

There is a possibility of isolated drizzle in some parts of the city during the first half of the day, before the impact of this western disturbance weakens.

“The rain and the cloudiness along with it will lead to a dip in maximum. We will also start to see cold northwesterly winds from Friday onwards as there has been fresh snowfall, meaning a chill will return in the air,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was 11°C on Thursday, four degrees above normal. This is expected to dip to 8°C by Monday.

Delhi’s maximum on Wednesday was meanwhile recorded at 25.6°C -- five degrees above normal. This is expected to hover around 22°C on Thursday and close to 20°C over the weekend, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category with no significant change in the AQI in the last 24 hours. The average AQI was 264 (poor) at 9am – a marginal increase from Wednesday’s 4pm reading of 260 (poor), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.