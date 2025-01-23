Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Light rainfall in Delhi-NCR; min temperature recorded at 11°C as AQI remains ‘poor’

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 23, 2025 09:38 AM IST

There is a possibility of isolated drizzle in some parts of the city during the first half of the day, before the impact of this western disturbance weakens

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall in the early hours of Thursday as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ quality. The downpour is expected to lead to a dip in both maximum and minimum temperature by 3-4°C by the weekend, forecasts show.

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, logged 0.5mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8:30am on Thursday. (HT photo)
Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, logged 0.5mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8:30am on Thursday. (HT photo)

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, logged 0.5mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8:30am on Thursday. Lodhi road received 1.2mm, Ayanagar 4.2mm and Mayur Vihar 4mm. Palam and Ridge meanwhile recorded ‘trace’ rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

Also Read: Delhi fog: 9 trains, several flights delayed; IMD predicts rain

There is a possibility of isolated drizzle in some parts of the city during the first half of the day, before the impact of this western disturbance weakens.

“The rain and the cloudiness along with it will lead to a dip in maximum. We will also start to see cold northwesterly winds from Friday onwards as there has been fresh snowfall, meaning a chill will return in the air,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was 11°C on Thursday, four degrees above normal. This is expected to dip to 8°C by Monday.

Delhi’s maximum on Wednesday was meanwhile recorded at 25.6°C -- five degrees above normal. This is expected to hover around 22°C on Thursday and close to 20°C over the weekend, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category with no significant change in the AQI in the last 24 hours. The average AQI was 264 (poor) at 9am – a marginal increase from Wednesday’s 4pm reading of 260 (poor), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On