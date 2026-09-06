Locals protest lack of arrest in murder of Narela bizman

New Delhi The delay in arrests triggered protests in Narela on Friday and Saturday.

Two days after 42-year-old property dealer Pramod Kumar was shot dead outside a gym in Narela, police are yet to arrest the three suspects identified in the case.

The delay in arrests triggered protests in Narela on Friday and Saturday, with Kumar’s family and villagers blocking a road and demanding swift action. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Rohini, Shashank Jaiswal met the family and assured them of strict action, following which the protest was called off.

CCTV footage accessed by HT shows three suspects fleeing on a motorcycle, with one carrying a pistol. Police said the footage helped trace their exit route and identify them.

“All three who had come to the spot have been identified and teams are conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to arrest them,” a police officer said.

According to police, the suspects are in their early 20s or younger and were active on social media, where they allegedly posted videos featuring weapons. Investigators are also probing a possible extortion angle.

Kumar’s family denied receiving any extortion calls. However, police said his partner received a call a few weeks ago demanding ₹2 crore, which Kumar allegedly refused to pay.

Villagers alleged that the Narela police station was around 300 metres from the crime scene but claimed police reached the spot nearly two hours after the shooting.

“I was there when he was shot. It happened all of a sudden. He didn’t share much, but he was being threatened. Their faces are clearly seen in the CCTV footage,” said Pawan Kumar, a friend of the deceased.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempted murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, has been registered at Narela police station, police said.

Kumar is survived by his wife and two minor children.