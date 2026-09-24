Maa Anandmayee marg to get underpass, flyover to ease traffic
New Delhi: The Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) on Wednesday cleared the Public Works Department (PWD)’s proposal to decongest the Maa Anandmayee Marg from Outer Ring Road to Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road with an underpass and flyover
New Delhi: The Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) on Wednesday cleared the Public Works Department (PWD)’s proposal to decongest the Maa Anandmayee Marg from Outer Ring Road to Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road with an underpass and flyover.
PWD had proposed a six-lane elevated corridor along with an underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection with Okhla Estate Marg, which will be 5.5 kilometres long and bypass 12 busy intersections.
According to an official, the corridor aims to ease traffic congestion at Okhla Phase I and II industrial areas. “The underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection will further help in decongesting vehicular traffic on Okhla Estate Marg. With lower traffic volumes at ground level, the project will also facilitate better provisions for pedestrian and non-motorised transport infrastructure along Maa Anandmayee Marg,” the official added.
A PWD official said that an underpass will be built on Okhla Estate Road and will span 550 meters. The estimated cost for both the flyover and the underpass is between ₹250 crore and ₹300 crore.
“Traffic assessments indicate that around 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles pass through the stretch every hour. Traffic heading towards Badarpur from Okhla Phase-1, Phase-2, and the Kalkaji Temple area converges at the Crown Plaza junction, resulting in severe, persistent traffic congestion there,” the official added.
The flyover will begin near the Govindpuri Metro Station and extend to MB Road, ending just ahead of MB Road to facilitate access for commuters travelling from MB Road towards Kalkaji, as well as for those moving from Kalkaji Temple towards MB Road.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORParas Singh
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.Read More
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