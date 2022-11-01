Man beaten up in NE Delhi road rage

NEW DELHI:A 32-year-old medical store owner was allegedly beaten up by three people whose car brushed against his motorcycle in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur over 10 days ago, police said, adding they have not made any arrest in the case thus far.

Mohammed Azam Ansari, a resident of Old Seemapuri, said that on October 20, he had just left home on his motorcycle to go to Munga Nagar with his 2-year-old son when the incident took place. “The street was narrow and there was a white car coming from the other side so I parked my motorcycle on the side to give way. But the car still brushed against my motorcycle. He driver stopped the car and disembarked,” Azam recalled.

The car driver allegedly first abused Azam and then slapped him a few times. Azam said that his son was about to fall off the motorcycle but he managed to save him and made him stand aside. “Two of his friends who were sitting in the car joined him and hit me above the eye with what appeared to be an iron rod. It started bleeding,” he said. The three men then hit him with his helmet and punched him, he alleged, adding that he lost consciousness for a few minutes after he started bleeding. Meanwhile, the men fled the spot.

When Azam regained consciousness, he called a relative who lives close by. The relative called the police and took him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, but referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment. Azam was discharged the next day, he said. “I have got three stitches on my lower lip, a fractured nose and bruises all over my face,” he said.

A police officer privy to the matter said that the perpetrators have been identified and teams are working on the case.

A senior police officer said that a case under section 323 (Causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is underway.

However, while the incident took place on October 20, the FIR was registered on October 27. Azam alleged that he went to the police station at least three times to get the FIR registered, but police said they he came to them on October 27 after recuperating.

