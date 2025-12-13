Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man held for creating app to gain mobile access, scam users

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 04:26 am IST

Once installed, the app allegedly provided full remote access to the victim’s device, allowing multiple unauthorised digital transactions, police said.

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Jamtara in Jharkhand for allegedly developing and supplying a malicious “customer support” Android application that enabled cybercriminals to take remote control of victims’ mobile phones, they said on Thursday.

The man was arrested from Jamtara in Jharkhand (Representative photo)
The man was arrested from Jamtara in Jharkhand (Representative photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said that the arrest came after a Minto Road resident reported on July 29 that he had been duped of 1.20 lakh. The caller, posing as an electricity department official, warned that his power connection would be cut and convinced him to install an application (APK file) sent over the phone. Once installed, the app allegedly provided full remote access to the victim’s device, allowing multiple unauthorised digital transactions, police said.

Police said that a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and a team began analysing the backend architecture of the APK file. “Investigators found it to be a Fully Undetected (FUD) Customer Support APK, a tool increasingly used in scams linked to remote-access exploitation,” DCP said.

Technical surveillance, IP log tracing and scrutiny of digital money trails eventually pointed to Umesh Kumar Rajak, a Deoghar-based tech operator who police said customised and sold such APKs to cyber fraud networks for 15,000 each, police said.

Rajak, who holds a BA in political science and also installs CCTV systems for work, was arrested on December 5 in a raid in Deoghar. “Three high-end Android phones and digital evidence, including logs and chats detailing APK distribution, were recovered,” Valsan said.

Police said Rajak regularly updated the malware to evade antivirus systems. He is also named in two earlier cheating cases - one in Mumbai reported in 2024 and another with the Cyber CID in Ranchi.

Police said that they are now tracking others who purchased the APK and analysing seized data to identify additional victims and wider linkages to organised cyber-fraud modules.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Man held for creating app to gain mobile access, scam users
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Delhi Police arrested 26-year-old Umesh Kumar Rajak for developing a malicious "customer support" Android app that allowed cybercriminals to control victims' phones remotely. The arrest followed a complaint from a victim who lost ₹1.20 lakh. Rajak, linked to previous cheating cases, sold the APK for ₹15,000 and is being investigated for broader cyber-fraud connections.